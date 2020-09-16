Watch: Oh My Girl’s YooA Takes Tearful 1st Ever Solo Win On “The Present” With “Bon Voyage”; Performances By CLC, Wonho, Namjoo, And More

Oh My Girl’s YooA gained her first ever solo music present trophy!

On September 15, the nominees for first place on “The Present” had been CLC’s “HELICOPTER,” Wonho’s “Open Thoughts,” and YooA’s “Bon Voyage.” YooA gained with a complete rating of 6,689 to Wonho’s 5,530 and CLC’s 3,744.

YooA made her solo debut on September 7 along with her first mini album “Bon Voyage.” She stated tearfully, “That is my first time selling solo, and I’m grateful for all of the love. I labored exhausting to organize so I needed to indicate you all a variety of good performances, and I’m so glad to be receiving this trophy. I didn’t anticipate that I’d obtain an award, however I’m so glad you’ve given it to me. Our [fans] Miracle, I really like you a lot, and thanks to our Oh My Woman, the employees, and my household. Thanks, ‘The Present’!”

Watch her performances and win beneath!

Performers on this week’s episode additionally included A.C.E, CLC, CRAVITY, DONGKIZ, VAV, Geum Nara, Apink’s Namjoo, Kim Jang Hoon, Lovelyz, LUNARSOLAR, BOTOPASS, B.O.Y, Seven O’clock, ONEUS, and Wonho.

Take a look at their performances right here!

BOTOPASS – “Flamingo”

LUNARSOLAR – “OH YA YA YA”

Seven O’clock – “Hey There”

DONGKIZ – “Lovely”

CRAVITY – “Flame”

Geum Nara – “Encore”

ONEUS – “To Be or To not Be”

A.C.E – “Favourite Boys”

VAV – “Made for Two”

B.O.Y – “Miss You”

Kim Jang Hoon – “Reborn”

Wonho – “Open Thoughts”

CLC – “HELICOPTER”

Lovelyz – “Obliviate”

Namjoo – “Chicken”

Congratulations to YooA!