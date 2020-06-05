Watch: Oh My Woman, VIXX’s Ravi, And More Battle Against “Good Woman” Contestants In New Preview

“Good Woman” has shared a teaser for his or her subsequent episode!

The clip begins with host DinDin saying their opponents for his or her second quest. The solid all initially categorical confidence that regularly diminishes as he reveals the idol lineup to be VIXX’s Ravi, Oh My Woman, AB6IX, and Hyolyn.

Jamie asks, “Why are you doing this to us?” Cheetah, who was a mentor to a lot of the AB6IX members on “Produce 101 Season 2” commented, “Even when I win, it’s no good…but when I don’t win…”

The preview exhibits clips of AB6IX and Ravi’s highly effective performances, Oh My Woman’s Mimi and YooA’s collaboration, and Hyolyn’s spectacular vocals.

On the finish, the solid categorical shock at an obvious mishap on stage throughout QUEEN WA$ABII’s efficiency as CLC‘s Yeeun feedback, “So that is what a broadcasting accident is.”

Watch the total teaser beneath!

Mnet’s “Good Woman” airs on Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. KST. Watch the performances from the newest episode right here!