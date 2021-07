Omelette Film on Colours Kannada: Omelette is a comedy-drama directed via Venkat Bharadwaj. Samyukta Hornad and Niranjan Deshpande performs a pivot roles within the film. The filmmakers slated the film for direct unlock on TV channels to succeed in each target market and circle of relatives. It’s the first time {that a} Kannada film is premiering on TV. Colours Kannada were given the satellite tv for pc rights for the movie and it’ll be premiering on July 09, 2021.