Watch On-line Naye Padosi Internet Sequence Ullu Solid, Unencumber Date, Actress Names & Extra

Naye Padosi Internet Sequence; Naye Padosi is the newest upcoming Hindi language internet sequence from Ullu App. It’s the newest addition to the Palang Tod sequence. Naye Padosi is an 18+, Erotic, Romance internet sequence. Naye Padosi internet sequence solid that includes Rekha Mona Sarkar within the lead position. Naye Padosi internet sequence unencumber date is twenty eighth April 2021. Ullu App’s final unencumber is Paro Phase 2 whilst in Palang Tod Sequence is Saali Aadhi Gharwali. Rekha Mona Sarkar final internet sequence is Zoya Ki Pyas internet sequence. Naye Padosi Palang Tod internet sequence is appropriate to be considered through audiences above 18 years of age.

Ullu App is an Indian on-demand streaming platform, owned and maintained through Vibhu Agarwal. Ullu app streaming carrier that gives all kinds of genres from drama, horror, suspense, mystery to comedy & past. Binge-watch Ullu App selection of internet sequence, films, Ullu Originals, and extra in lots of regional languages. It gives internet sequence streaming through subscription primarily based way.

Naye Padosi Palang Tod Internet Sequence Tale

Naye Padosi PalangTod internet sequence trailer was once launched these days. The internet sequence tale revolves round Two neighbours and a maid. Within the trailer, we see that the maid broke the computer. They take it to fix the damaged computer to neighbour space. Each the neighbours have been attracted through each and every different. Whilst the girl and the neighbour playing. The maid made a video and blackmails the girl. The woman asks how much cash do you want. The maid advised the girl that she needs to spend an evening with either one of them. To understand what’s going to occur subsequent watch the Naye Padosi Palang Tod internet sequence on Ullu App from twenty eighth Would possibly 2021.

Trailer launched with a quote line “Milne ki chahat le aayi ek haseen shaam, poori hongi khwahishein jab hatheli pe likha jaayega kisi aur ka naam. Palangtod ‘Naye Padosi’” Palangtod Naye Padosi internet sequence solid Rekha Mona Sarkar and different solid will likely be up to date quickly.

Naye Padosi Internet Sequence Main points

Name Naye Padosi – Palang Tod Solid Rekha Mona Sarkar Style 18+, Erotic, Romance, Drama Sort Internet Sequence Sequence Palang Tod Directed through up to date quickly Unencumber Date twenty eighth Would possibly 2021 On-line Video Platform Ullu App Language Hindi Nation India

Naye Padosi Internet Sequence Trailer

supply hyperlink

Comparable