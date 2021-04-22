Watch: ONEUS Announces Comeback With Intriguing 1st Teaser

ONEUS is making their return!

On April 22, ONEUS revealed a teaser for their upcoming fifth mini album “BINARY CODE.” The teaser was revealed at 5:11 p.m. to align with the date of the comeback, May 11.

In line with the title of the album, there are binary numbers in the background of the teaser video.

Check out the teaser here!

ONEUS last made their comeback with “No diggity” in January.

What kind of concept are you expecting to see from ONEUS this time?