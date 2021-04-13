Watch: Onew, Youngjae, Wonpil, Baekho, And Kei Shine Brightly In Teasers For Musical “Midnight Solar”

Upcoming musical “Midnight Solar” launched new posters and teasers starring SHINee’s Onew, GOT7’s Youngjae, DAY6’s Wonpil, NU’EST’s Baekho, and Lovelyz’s Kei together with musical actors!

“Midnight Solar” is a heart-fluttering romance musical about Hae Na and Ha Ram who meet and sing the brightest music of the solar. The unique story started as a Hong Kong movie in 1993, and it was remade right into a Japanese novel, movie, and drama. The mission has continued to obtain love from all world wide, and it was additionally produced right into a Hollywood movie.

The function of Ha Ram, the boy as dazzling because the noon solar, will probably be performed by Onew, Wonpil, Youngjae, Baekho, and the musical actor Jo Hoon. Kei and the musical actors Kang Hye In and Lee Ah Jin will probably be enjoying Hae Na, the woman who shines just like the starlight.

On April 12, manufacturing firm SHINSWAVE launched new posters of Onew, Youngjae, Wonpil, Baekho, and Jo Hoon. The posters characteristic the male actors depicting Ha Ram’s shining persona with their distinctive charms. Together with the textual content, “A boy who shines brightly just like the noon solar,” the photographs convey refreshing vitality with the cool sea and heat daylight within the background.

The primary trailer begins with the textual content, “A confession to a boy shining just like the solar. A stupendous music of old flame will unfold,” and options Wonpil singing the unique music “Meet Me When the Solar Goes Down.” The teaser captures heart-fluttering moments of Hae Na and Ha Ram having fun with their time enjoying music collectively.

“Midnight Solar” will probably be carried out ranging from Might 1 by means of July 25 on the Kwanglim Arts Heart. The musical will probably be accessible for streaming all around the globe. Watch the trailer under!

