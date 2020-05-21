Watch: ONF, Golden Youngster, ONEUS, VERIVERY, TOO, And The Boyz Stage Intense Performances For “Street To Kingdom” 2nd Round

“Street to Kingdom” continued its second spherical within the Might 21 episode!

On the Mnet survival present, the seven groups at the moment within the competitors have been dealing with off with a “My Music” mission that has challenged them to inform their very own tales with their very own tracks.

There was loads on the road on this spherical, because the present will likely be sending residence the group with the bottom rating after their first and second spherical scores are mixed.

PENTAGON kicked off the second spherical final week with their emotional efficiency, which was their final time performing with Jinho earlier than he enlisted within the navy.

This week’s episode showcased the performances by the six different groups, starting with ONF, who staged a efficiency of their 2019 title observe “We Should Love.” The efficiency featured their labelmate Oh My Woman’s YooA, who took half as a dancer.

Golden Youngster was up subsequent, and so they carried out their 2019 title observe “Wannabe” together with a violin efficiency by Joochan.

ONEUS selected to carry out their 2019 title observe “LIT” with an idea that brings to thoughts the movie “Jeon Woo-chi: The Taoist Wizard.”

VERIVERY picked their b-side “PHOTO” off their 2020 mini album “Face Me” to carry out for the mission, explaining that it’s the most significant track for them. They acquired recommendation from their labelmate Ravi of VIXX for his or her efficiency.

Rookie group TOO took to the stage to carry out their debut title observe “Magnolia.”

Lastly, The Boyz ended the spherical with their efficiency of their newest title observe “REVEAL.”

The rating for this spherical will likely be decided by way of a mix of votes from the groups (30 %) and votes from on-line viewers members (70 %).

Which have been your favourite performances from the “Street to Kingdom” second spherical?

