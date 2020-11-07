Watch: Ong Seong Wu And Kim Dong Jun Get Shy While Acting Out Their Bromance In “Extra Than Associates”

JTBC shared a glimpse of Ong Seong Wu and ZE:A’s Kim Dong Jun’s friendship on the set of “Extra Than Associates”!

The making-of video begins off with a scene the place the 2 actors, who play rivals within the drama, get drunk collectively. In the start, they go by the script, however quickly, they’re sneaking in their very own feedback, making the scene extra life like than ever.

Ong Seong Wu retains mumbling about not with the ability to drink anymore, and Kim Dong Jun abruptly declares he’ll purchase Ong Seong Wu no matter he desires. Then Kim Dong Jun says, “Do no matter you need… besides marry,” inflicting Ong Seong Wu to pout in dissatisfaction. The director lastly provides the “reduce” signal, and the 2 actors burst into sheepish laughter.

Subsequent, Ong Seong Wu and Kim Dong Jun movie the scene the place they unexpectedly get up subsequent to one another. Ong Seong Wu embraces Kim Dong Jun from behind and asks, “Why are you so massive?,” and the older actor laughs in response. The 2 make eye contact, and Kim Dong Jun screams in embarrassment. They make a number of bloopers as a consequence of unstoppable laughter, however they ultimately handle to movie the humorous scene with none errors.

“Extra Than Associates” airs each Friday and Saturday at 11 p.m. KST.

