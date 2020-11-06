Watch: Ong Seong Wu And Kim Dong Jun Have Fun Filming Fight Scene For “Extra Than Buddies”

JTBC’s “Extra Than Buddies” shared a behind-the-scenes have a look at the combat scene between Ong Seong Wu and Kim Dong Jun!

“Extra Than Buddies” is a romance drama about two shut buddies who each fall in unrequited love with one another over the course of 10 years. Shin Ye Eun performs Kyung Woo Yeon, a calligrapher who lastly decides to surrender on her one-sided crush after a decade of pining. Ong Seong Wu performs Lee Soo, a photographer who instantly begins to see his good friend in a special gentle. ZE:A’s Kim Dong Jun takes the function of On Jun Soo, the good-looking and charming rival for Kyung Woo Yeon’s coronary heart.

The video begins with Ong Seong Wu and Kim Dong Jun making ready for his or her scene by stretching their legs and backs in a joking method earlier than working via their pre-planned sequence of punches and assaults. When the 2 actors watch their rehearsal on the display, a curious Shin Ye Eun pops up behind them.

Shin Ye Eun introduces herself to the digital camera, saying, “Good day. I got here to look at the combat.” She then makes an exaggerated astonished expression as she wonders how they might each combat over her. She then haughtily says, “I’m drained,” earlier than strolling off. Nonetheless, when she hears that the filming is about to start out, she exclaims, “They’re gonna combat!” and eagerly turns round to look at the scene.

Ong Seong Wu and Kim Dong Jun show their top-notch appearing abilities as they throw faux punches at one another in the course of the scene, tussling backwards and forwards till the director says lower. The 2 actors maintain one another by the collar whereas they await the following take, laughing at their peculiar scenario.

Whereas Shin Ye Eun stands watching them, Kim Dong Jun says, “If we actually fought, it could be like this.” On cue, each Kim Dong Jun and Ong Seong Wu start to breathe closely as if the wind had been knocked out of them, making Shin Ye Eun giggle.

The following clip exhibits the forged on set at Lee Soo and Kyung Woo Yeon’s calligraphy exhibition. Throughout her scene with Kim Dong Jun, Shin Ye Eun’s voice cracks, making everybody on set burst into laughter. In one other take, Ong Seong Wu passes by the pair, however he crouches awkwardly between two cameras. Seeing this, Kim Dong Jun fails to carry again his smile. The second the scene ends, everybody lets out the laughter that they had been holding in.

The forged proceed the light-hearted ambiance on set as they huddle in near play a sport. Shin Ye Eun does her finest to clarify the sport she wished to play, however Oh Hee Joon says he thought they have been enjoying one thing utterly totally different. Everybody laughs off their confusion, unbothered by their failed try on the sport.

The making-of video involves an finish as Shin Ye Eun and Kim Dong Jun start dancing as if they’re within the movie “La La Land.” Ong Seong Wu walks by, their fascinating dance making him flip his head out of curiosity.

Watch the complete behind-the-scenes video under!

“Extra Than Buddies” airs each Friday and Saturday at 11 p.m. KST.

Watch the drama under:

