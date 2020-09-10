Watch: Ong Seong Wu And Shin Ye Eun Are All Smiles In “Extra Than Associates” Poster Making-Of Video

JTBC’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Extra Than Associates” has launched a brand new behind-the-scenes take a look at their poster filming!

“Extra Than Associates” will inform the story of two shut pals who each fall in unrequited love with each other over the course of 10 years. Shin Ye Eun will star as Kyung Woo Yeon, a woman who decides to surrender on her one-sided love for her man pal after a decade of pining. In the meantime, Ong Seong Wu will play Lee Soo, the longtime object of Kyung Woo Yeon’s affection, who immediately begins seeing her in a unique mild after years of friendship.

The video begins off with Shin Ye Eun and Ong Seong Wu open air to shoot their second set of posters for the drama. Their first idea takes place within the current when the 2 are assembly for the primary time shortly.

After taking pictures Ong Seong Wu’s first spherical of pictures, the actors try how the photographs turned out, and Shin Ye Eun remarks, “This one’s good. Ought to we go together with this one?” Ong Seong Wu begins to chuckle and agrees. “That is the vibe I needed,” he jokes. Ong Seong Wu zooms into the image wherein each actors didn’t prove very effectively, and the 2 discover their facial expressions humorous.

Shin Ye Eun and Ong Seong Wu develop into faculty uniforms to rework into their characters from 10 years in the past for his or her subsequent set of pictures. They’ll’t include their laughter as Ong Seong Wu responds to every of Shin Ye Eun’s poses.

When it’s Ong Seong Wu’s flip to pose, Shin Ye Eun says cutely, “Hiya, I’m highschool pupil Woo Yeon!” As Ong Seong Wu pretends to be smug and chilly for his pictures, Shin Ye Eun jokes, “How will you be like that in entrance of grownup Woo Yeon?”

They check out Ong Seong Wu’s pictures, and Shin Ye Eun feedback, “You appear like you’re dissatisfied with every thing.” Ong Seong Wu laughs and agrees, mentioning that his photograph captured his character’s snobby angle.

Shin Ye Eun and Ong Seong Wu pose for a bit bit longer and finish their photograph shoot in excessive spirits.

"Extra Than Associates" premieres on September 25 at 11 p.m. KST

