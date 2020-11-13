Watch: Ong Seong Wu And Shin Ye Eun Are Shy While Filming Kiss Scene For “Extra Than Associates”

JTBC’s Friday-Saturday drama “Extra Than Associates” has launched a behind-the-scenes video!

The video begins off with the actors getting ready to movie the scene the place Shin Ye Eun and Ong Seong Wu’s characters lastly announce they’re courting. While ready to start out taking pictures, Ong Seong Wu glances at Shin Ye Eun’s shirt and asks, “Are you certain we’re matching?,” and she or he replies, “Effectively, the employees tried to go for the couple look. I used to be purported to put on denim such as you, nevertheless it didn’t match my pants.”

Shin Ye Eun, Ong Seong Wu, Baek Soo Min, Choi Chan Ho, and Block B’s P.O work collectively to efficiently movie the scene. As quickly because the director yells lower, the actors burst into laughter on the tacky second.

Subsequent, Ong Seong Wu and Shin Ye Eun pair up for the library kiss scene. They rigorously talk about one of the simplest ways to painting the romantic second with the director, and so they stand in place for filming. Nonetheless, Shin Ye Eun begins to giggle, inflicting Ong Seong Wu to smile as effectively. He says, “I don’t assume she’s prepared but,” and the director kindly responds, “Tell us whenever you’re prepared.”

Shin Ye Eun doubles over with laughter, and Ong Seong Wu feedback, “Snicker all you need.” Lastly, she manages to settle down, and he gently asks if she’s prepared. When she confirms she’s executed laughing, they formally dive into filming and professionally immerse into their roles to efficiently shoot a candy kiss scene.

