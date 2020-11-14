Watch: Ong Seong Wu And Shin Ye Eun Perfect Kiss Scene For “Extra Than Buddies”

JTBC launched a brand new behind-the-scenes have a look at “Extra Than Buddies”!

The video begins with Ong Seong Wu’s and Shin Ye Eun’s characters seated snugly on a settee and having fun with a date at house. With a comfortable kiss scene developing, the 2 take a look at out totally different sitting positions and rehearse the order of motion with the director.

They each set free a giggle whereas wanting into each other’s eyes after which they get again into character with the director’s pointers. After reviewing their take, the 2 concentrate on the scene as soon as once more and shoot it from varied angles. The scene ends with Shin Ye Eun pushing Ong Seong Wu off the sofa when he begins unbuttoning her shirt.

As soon as filming is over, the 2 go over a timing mistake and chortle over it.

“Extra Than Buddies” airs on Fridays and Saturdays at 11 p.m. KST.

