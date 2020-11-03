Watch: Ong Seong Wu Makes Shin Ye Eun Laugh By Pretending To Be A Puppy On Set Of “Extra Than Mates”

Ong Seong Wu’s playful instincts got here out even throughout an emotional scene within the rain on “Greater than Mates”!

“Greater than Mates” is a romance drama about two shut mates who each fall in unrequited love with one another over the course of 10 years. Shin Ye Eun performs Kyung Woo Yeon, a calligrapher who lastly decides to surrender on her one-sided crush after a decade of pining. Ong Seong Wu performs Lee Soo, a photographer who immediately begins to see his good friend in a special mild.

On November 2, JTBC shared a behind-the-scenes video from the scene during which Lee Soo confesses his emotions to Kyung Woo Yeon within the rain. Though the scene is a critical one, Ong Seong Wu and Shin Ye Eun brighten the ambiance on set with their antics and jokes.

Throughout rehearsals for the scene, Shin Ye Eun says her line and waits for Ong Seong Wu to reply. When he doesn’t say something, she appears quizzically on the director, who says, “He doesn’t have a line right here.” To cowl up for her mistake, Ong Seong Wu jokes, “My line is only a query mark. Like, huh?”

Because the rehearsal wraps up, Ong Seong Wu says, “Wouldn’t or not it’s higher if Woo Yeon additionally didn’t have an umbrella?”, jokingly complaining that he would be the just one getting moist within the scene. After Shin Ye Eun practices how her character walks off within the scene, Ong Seong Wu shouts her character’s identify. He then quips, “It looks like I’ve grow to be a canine. A canine searching for his proprietor,” and pretends to get on all fours and skips across the park.

Their first rehearsal within the (faux) rain is a false begin as Ong Seong Wu by chance runs into Shin Ye Eun’s umbrella as a result of he’s too tall (displaying the actual reality behind romantic umbrella scenes in Okay-dramas). The director adjusts the peak of her umbrella and the 2 actors immerse themselves within the scene, during which Lee Soo guarantees that he would be the one to have a one-sided love on her, simply as she did for 10 years, so long as she additionally adjustments her thoughts and falls in love with him once more in the long run.

Watch “Greater than Mates” right here!

Watch Now