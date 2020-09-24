Watch: Ong Seong Wu, Shin Ye Eun, And Kim Dong Jun Tease Each Other At “Extra Than Associates” Poster Shoot

JTBC’s “Extra Than Associates” launched a brand new making-of video!

“Greater than Associates” is an upcoming drama about two shut mates who fall in unrequited love with the opposite over the course of 10 years. Shin Ye Eun stars as Kyung Woo Yeon, a lady who offers up on her one-sided love for her finest pal after a decade of pining. Ong Seong Wu stars as Lee Soo, the longtime object of Kyung Woo Yeon’s affection who immediately begins to see her in a brand new mild.

Within the new behind-the-scenes video, Ong Seong Wu, Shin Ye Eun, and ZE:A’s Kim Dong Jun are filming for the drama’s poster. Earlier than beginning, Ong Seong Wu playfully pretends to rock to the rhythm of the music in a foolish method.

When the three actors monitor the check filming, Shin Ye Eun calls out to Ong Seong Wu and earlier than she will be able to say something, Ong Seong Wu apologizes. Shin Ye Eun jokes, “Please don’t cowl my face together with your arm. I’ve to look good.” Analyzing the photographs up shut, Kim Dong Jun zooms in on Shin Ye Eun’s face, inflicting her to shout, “Don’t zoom in!” Though Shin Ye Eun stays embarrassed, Kim Dong Jun and Ong Seong Wu praise her.

Shin Ye Eun additionally zooms in on a candid photograph of Ong Seong Wu. She feedback, “That is actually humorous. I’m going to set this as my background image,” and Kim Dong Jun provides, “Me too.” Ong Seong Wu shares, “I’m going to ask them to not ship this.”

In between filming, Shin Ye Eun additionally asks Kim Dong Jun and Ong Seong Wu what they did the day earlier than. Kim Dong Jun replies that he filmed for a range present, and Ong Seong Wu shares, “I rested at residence.” Shin Ye Eun feedback, “You’re an actual homebody,” and Ong Seong Wu continues, “I awoke at 4 within the afternoon, then I ordered meals and watched a film. When it turned evening, I used to be on my cellphone.”

Watch the complete making-of video under!

“Extra Than Associates” premieres on September 25 at 11 p.m. KST and can be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki.

Within the meantime, watch a teaser for the drama under:

Watch Now