Watch: Ong Seong Wu Turns A Romantic Scene Comedic In “Extra Than Pals” Behind-The-Scenes Video

Ong Seong Wu and Shin Ye Eun’s playful instincts got here out behind the scenes on their JTBC drama “Greater than Pals”!

“Greater than Pals” is about two shut pals who fall in unrequited love with the opposite over the course of 10 years. Shin Ye Eun performs Kyung Woo Yeon, who has been pining after her greatest pal for a decade. Ong Seong Wu performs Lee Soo, the longtime object of her affection who begins to see her in a special gentle.

The behind-the-scenes video takes place through the scene wherein Lee Soo, Kyung Woo Yeon, and their group of pals do volunteer work like serving meals and doing laundry. The clip begins with Ong Seong Wu and Shin Ye Eun bickering about what sort of stew they’re serving.

Later, Shin Ye Eun jokes round and pretends to eat the meals she is serving, however is stunned by Ong Seong Wu, who instantly begins rehearsing their scene. In this scene, Lee Soo fingers Kyung Woo Yeon the ladle and tells her to serve the stew, and Ong Seong Wu quips, “Even once I give it some thought, I’ve no manners.”

In rehearsals for the scene wherein Lee Soo catches Kyung Woo Yeon as she’s about to fall, the director provides Ong Seong Wu ideas for the best way to make the second candy and romantic. Ong Seong Wu faithfully follows instructions, however later when Shin Ye Eun says, “If I fall again…”, he jokes, “I’ll simply stand right here. If you happen to fall, I’ll look down and ask if you happen to’re okay.”

