Watch: OnlyOneOf Puts Unique Spin On Brave Ladies’ “Rollin’” On “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook”

OnlyOneOf put their very own twist on Brave Ladies’ smash hit “Rollin’“!

On the April 9 episode of KBS 2TV’s “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook,” OnlyOneOf made their first-ever visitor look on the favored music speak present.

Along with performing their new title observe “libidO,” the group additionally confirmed off their artistic facet with a singular cowl of Brave Ladies’ “Rollin’.” The members defined, “We’ve posted a whole lot of covers that we personally rearranged on our YouTube channel, and for right now, we ready a particular rearrangement of Brave Ladies’ ‘Rollin” for ‘Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook.’”

9 went on to disclose that as a bonus, he had included his uncanny expertise of having the ability to imitate the sound of a water drop into the track’s intro.

After their efficiency, host Yoo Hee Yeol praised the group by saying, “They did an important job making ready, and their rearrangement of the track was additionally actually good.”

Try OnlyOneOf’s cowl of “Rollin’”—in addition to their efficiency of “libidO”—beneath!

Watch the total episode of “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” with English subtitles right here:

