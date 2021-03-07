Watch: OnlyOneOf Wins Praise For Dreamlike Performance Of “Spring Day” By BTS On “Immortal Songs”

OnlyOneOf appeared as a performer on the March 6 “spring” particular of KBS’s “Immortal Songs”!

Of their first look on “Immortal Songs,” OnlyOneOf put their very own spin on the long-running hit music “Spring Day” by BTS.

Their efficiency earned the reward of the KBS announcers who have been performing as panelists on the episode. Park Ji Gained mentioned, “It looks like we’ve acquired not only a present of heat however of pure warmth. I might really feel myself blushing on the maturity and wildness of the efficiency. I might really feel the group’s burning power and fervour. On the finish, it was an emotional and shifting second to see them seize their hearts.”

Jung Ji Gained mentioned, “‘Spring’ is the theme of this episode, but it surely felt like OnlyOneOf really embodied the spring. There’s a heart-fluttering feeling when love begins or when the season adjustments to spring. I turned a fan immediately. I hope that spring will come for OnlyOneOf simply because it did for BTS.”

Im Soo Min mentioned, “The display reveals the center of winter, however OnlyOneOf, I might solely consider spring. It felt like my coronary heart was getting greater. It was a dreamlike efficiency that known as up a longing spring day. I believe that they put a powerful give attention to the unbelievable and dreamlike points. It felt like I used to be in a dream whereas I used to be watching the efficiency.”

Within the pre-performance interview, OnlyOneOf shared their mother and father’ and grandparents’ pleasure that the group could be showing on the present. KB mentioned that his mother was a fan of the singer Shin Yu, whom they have been competing in opposition to, and joked, “She is likely to be supporting me on the surface, however…”

The members additionally shared a few of their recollections of spring, such because the time they performed basketball collectively on the Han River and going to see the cherry blossoms with their associates at college. OnlyOneOf shared their hopes that their efficiency might act as a message of hope for these ready for the “spring” after the lengthy COVID-19 pandemic.

