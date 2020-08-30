Watch: “Operating Man” Cast Attempt A Heist With Real Police On Their Trail In New Preview

SBS’s “Operating Man” has stepped it up and invited some actual consultants to catch the “criminals” on the present!

In the preview for subsequent week’s episode, the “Operating Man” solid tries their hand once more on the heist thriller race that they did for his or her 10th anniversary particular. Through the 10th anniversary particular, the solid was unsuccessful in catching the thieves, Lee Kwang Soo and Yang Se Chan, they usually bought away with the loot.

In the preview clip, “Operating Man” is holding a joint birthday celebration for Yoo Jae Suk (August 14), HaHa (August 20), and Tune Ji Hyo (August 15) once they’re knowledgeable that somebody is making an attempt a “copycat crime.” A copycat crime is when a distinct felony makes an attempt an identical kind of crime as another person, which on this case is the heist. This time, the thieves are after jewels.

Like earlier than, the solid members divvy up their roles, however in a brand new twist, the present invited an actual felony profiler and police detective on the present to catch the “criminals.” Pyo Chang Received is a first-generation profiler and one of many first felony profilers in Korea. Yoon Seok Ho is a detective on whom a personality within the hit film “The Outlaws” was primarily based.

This episode will air on September 6. Take a look at the preview beneath!

