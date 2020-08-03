Watch: “Operating Man” Cast Tries To Escape Prison With Kim Young Min, Ha Do Kwon, Ji Seung Hyun, And Kim Yong Ji In New Preview

“Operating Man” has launched a preview of subsequent week’s episode!

On August 2, the SBS selection present aired a brand new teaser for its upcoming episode that reveals the “Operating Man” forged members as prisoners attempting to flee. They’re joined by company and “new” prisoners Kim Young Min, Ha Do Kwon, Ji Seung Hyun, and Kim Yong Ji.

The foundations for his or her “Operating Prison” embody “The prisoners are related in pairs” and “If my associate sees a achieve, I do too. If my associate will get eradicated, I do too.” Nevertheless, nobody is aware of who their companions are, and their mission is to seek out their match and escape the jail as a group.

Later, the forged finds out that there’s additionally a boss and a company that has organized this entire ordeal, they usually should keep away from the boss and the group’s staff.

Discover out which pair is ready to escape first on the following broadcast of “Operating Man,” which airs August 9 at 5 p.m. KST!

