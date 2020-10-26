Watch: “Operating Man” Heads To Jeju Island With Han Ji Eun, So Yi Hyun, Choi Yeo Jin, And Lee Joo Bin In Exciting Preview

Prepare for a enjoyable particular episode of “Operating Man”!

On October 25, the SBS selection present aired a preview of its upcoming Jeju Island particular, through which the forged might be heading to Jeju Island with company Han Ji Eun, So Yi Hyun, Choi Yeo Jin, and Lee Joo Bin.

The preview begins with the “Operating Man” members expressing their pleasure about returning to Jeju Island for the primary time in an extended whereas, then being joined by their 4 feminine company on the seaside.

Though the forged members and company are desirous to style a few of Jeju Island’s delicacies, they’re quickly upset to study that they’ll must battle for the possibility to get pleasure from them. Because the caption warns, “Simply because we got here all the way in which to Jeju Island doesn’t imply that everybody can get pleasure from it,” the members and company unleash their aggressive streaks as they passionately face off in a sequence of entertaining video games.

Ji Suk Jin then brings up the truth that Jun So Min and Han Ji Eun went to highschool collectively, however the preview hints that issues are a bit awkward between the previous classmates. Yang Se Chan jokes, “Did you two battle or one thing?” and Lee Kwang Soo chimes in, “That is so awkward!”

The subsequent episode of “Operating Man” will air on November 1 at 5 p.m. KST. In the meantime, try the preview beneath!

Watch the most recent episode of “Operating Man” with English subtitles right here:

Watch Now