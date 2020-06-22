Watch: “Operating Man” Teases Exciting Return Of Beloved Superpower-Themed Race

“Operating Man” is teasing the return of considered one of its hottest themes!

The upcoming June 28 episode of “Operating Man” would be the “Superpower Race: Finish Recreation” episode. “Operating Man” has featured episodes up to now the place every member is assigned a superpower that the others don’t find out about, and every of them tries to make use of their superpowers to make sure that they’re the final particular person standing. The superpower-themed episodes have been a few of the hottest “Operating Man” episodes up to now.

This time, the “Operating Man” crew can be joined by Kang Han Na and Lee Sang Yeob, each of whom have been well-liked for his or her visitor appearances on the present up to now. The teaser reveals every member ingesting out of a vial that provides them their superpowers, and so they interact in a battle of wits as they fight to determine one another’s superpowers, take away one another’s identify tags, and use their superpowers to their benefit. Close to the top of the teaser, 5 gems are laid out, very like in for the Infinity Gauntlet within the “Avengers” movie franchise, hinting at much more mysteries to come back.

Take a look at the thrilling teaser!

