Watch: “Operating Man” Teases Yang Se Chan And Lee Kwang Soo’s Visit To Jun So Min’s Home

The upcoming episode of SBS’s “Operating Man” is ready to comply with Yang Se Chan and Lee Kwang Soo as they go to Jun So Min at her home!

Throughout the Could 17 episode of “Operating Man,” the solid caught viewers up on how Jun So Min is doing throughout her break to give attention to her well being. Yoo Jae Suk mentioned, “Jun So Min is doing nicely proper now” and Yang Se Chan added, “I went to her home. She’s doing so nicely.”

Yoo Jae Suk mentioned, “From what I’ve heard, she’s nonetheless recovering however her mouth is alive and nicely by 200 %.” Yang Se Chan chimed in and mentioned, “It’s bought a motor on it that’s working.”

The preview for the following episode that can air on Could 24 confirmed Yang Se Chan and Lee Kwang Soo visiting Jun So Min at her home, with Yang Se Chan utilizing his prize of an invite to her home that he received through the present’s 500th episode.

She is trying nicely and completely happy to be seeing her fellow solid members. Yang Se Chan dons an apron and begins doing the dishes for her, which she takes a photograph of and says, “You’re the primary man who’s completed the dishes for me.” Lee Kwang Soo feels just like the third wheel and jokes that he’ll go away the 2 to themselves.

Take a look at the teaser for the upcoming episode beneath!

Meet up with “Operating Man” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)