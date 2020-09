WEi is gearing up for his or her debut with their first trailer!

OUI Leisure first introduced their new boy group again in July. The member lineup consists of X1’s Kim Yo Han, 1THE9’s Yoo Yongha and Kim Junseo, Jang Dae Hyeon, Kim Dong Han, and Kang Seok Hwa.

On the finish, the trailer reveals the title, “Id: First Sight,” and the date October 5 at 6 p.m. KST, hinting at their debut launch.

Test it out beneath!