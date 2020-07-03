General News

Watch our full Q&A with Disney Frozen 2’s movie’s director and animators

July 3, 2020
2 Min Read

Head into the unknown with our Disney+ Q&A uncovering the behind the scenes secrets and techniques behind Frozen 2 because it arrives on the streaming service.

We spoke to Frozen 2 Director, additionally Oscar-winning director of Frozen Chris Buck, Wayne Unten, (Frozen 2 Animation Supervisor) and Malerie Walters (Frozen 2 Animator), answering a few of your questions concerning the much-loved animation.

From whether or not there might be a Frozen 3, to Chris Buck’s son’s loss of life inspiring a personality and music within the sequel to all of the onerous work that goes into animating your favorite characters, the group behind the film shared their favorite moments, songs and the Frozen 2 Easter eggs you’ll have noticed.

There’s additionally a point out of the hyperlink to Pocahontas and extra enjoyable details.

You’ll be able to re-watch the Q&A under, and then head over to Disney+ to observe Frozen 2 and Into the Unknown: Making of Frozen 2 – each accessible now.

