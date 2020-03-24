Watch Our Live Bob Odenkirk Interview Following Tonight’s ‘Better Call Saul’ at 7 P.M.

Discover out why tonight’s episode of “Higher Call Saul,” “adjustments all of it” for most important character Saul Goodman, performed by Bob Odenkirk, in an in-depth, dwell interview with the collection star on the “Selection After-Present.”

After the episode premieres (7 pm PST, 10 pm EST) head over to Selection’s Instagram for a dwell query and reply session with Odenkirk going over all the small print from the following, sport altering installment of the AMC present.

Warning spoiler speak forward!

“Higher Call Saul” followers have been bracing for the second that the present’s guiding power — the connection between Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) — sours.

The truth that Kim doesn’t present up at all in “Breaking Unhealthy,” which takes place following Jimmy’s full transformation into Saul Goodman, backs up fears that the connection by some means ends in tatters. The title to this week’s episode, “Wexler v. Goodman,” additionally appears to intimate that the 2 characters — who’ve been heading in several instructions all season — might quickly discover these diverging paths irrevocable.

After which there’s “Saul” showrunner Peter Gould’s cryptic submit on Twitter: “Tonight’s episode of #BetterCallSaul adjustments all of it. I’m not kidding. TomSchnauz wrote, Michael Morris directed, and it goes locations I wager you’re not anticipating.” Be part of “Higher Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk at the top of the AMC episode for a dwell chat breaking down every part that occurred tonight.

