Watch out for Elden Ring spoilers: details leak gutting the endgame and other key moments

Surf the networks carefully until its launch in February, as the Internet is relentless in this regard.

From Software has built an outstanding reputation in the gaming industry, so it’s no surprise that fans of Elden Ring are impatient for its release. This emotion leads the community to two quite opposite situations: first, that Bandai Namco suspends the reserves of the collector’s edition before the shopping rush, and second, that the dataminers have already filtered key elements of the adventure.

We encourage you to take the necessary precautions to avoid spoilers.We are not going to detail the characteristics of this content, because we do not want to gut the experience of any player. However, it should be noted that this leak is quite seriousWell, as VGC points out, 3,000 voice files, character models, animation data, and lines of dialogue about missions have been published. Altogether, this action has revealed key moments of the plot and content related to the end of the game.

Therefore, we encourage you to take the necessary precautions to reach the February 25, 2022 Totally spoiler-free, as experience in this industry has shown us that networks are relentless when it comes to gutting a product. Because, while we were curious about those hidden elements in the beta in November, this time the leaks could spoil any player’s approach with the title.

And it is that the latest trailer of Elden Ring causes the need that we can play it as immediate way, although to taste the new From Software we still have to wait a couple of months. In addition, the editor is perfectly aware of the illusion around this delivery, and that is why she expects millionaire sales only in its first month in the market.

