Watch out for Rise of the Ronin and its first trailer, RPG action in feudal Japan

The authors of Nioh sign this exclusive PS5 game on consoles.

In addition to the promising Wo Long, the veteran team from Team Ninja has announced in the last State of Play its new game of action rpg inspired by Japan at the end of the 19th century, the year in which the feudal regime ends in the land of the rising sun. “Before dawn there is darkness”, can be read in the official description of Rise of the Ronin, which has been presented as a exclusive on consoles for PS5.

We will have to wait until 2024 to step into the skin of the Ronin in this action RPGWhat can we expect from the new work of the authors of Ninja Gaiden and Nioh? “You will be a ronin, a warrior without masters or ties, and as your destiny intertwines with the characters of the story, you will be part of an immersive experience full of combat and action.” Team Ninja has confirmed that They have been working on this project for seven years.“and since then development has progressed slowly and freely, like the spirit of a Ronin.”

It is without a doubt Team Ninja’s most ambitious and challenging project to date.Fumihiko Yasuda, director Team NinjaRise of the Ronin is described as an action RPG game in an open world “combat-focused” which is set in an “era of great change” for Japan, at the end of the Edo period. A historical moment of great interest and great potential for a video game like this, as Japanese society faced “oppressive rulers, deadly diseases and the influence of Western society.” All this, moreover, in the middle of a civil war.

Team Ninja has extolled the darker and more realistic character of its history and setting, confirming that as Ronin, we will have the freedom to act as we please, helping one or another faction / character that populates this portrait of the Japan of the past. periodo Bakumatsu. “This is without a doubt the most ambitious and challenging project that Team Ninja has embarked on to date,” they report on the PlayStation Blog.

In the absence of knowing more details about this game, it has been confirmed that it will be released in 2024. It will be a PS5 exclusive on consoles, so it is expected that it will also be released on PC. Curiously, in the same State of Play, another game with a historical theme set in Japan has been announced. This is the new Like a Dragon Ishin, the next episode of the Yakuza saga.

