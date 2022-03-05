Watch out for this Elden Ring trojan horse on PC this is making many gamers lose as much as 10 hours of development

Gamers of the PC model of Elden Ring are dropping a large amount of development because of a save factor on Steam Cloud.

since a couple of days, Gamers are sharing how they have got encountered a subject matter the place the Steam model of Elden Ring asks gamers in the event that they wish to obtain their cloud save or add their native save. This is able to now not be an issue have been it now not for cloud saving is regularly woefully outdatedand gamers who do not take a look at their information can by chance obtain a save hours and even days ahead of, dropping their present development.

Bandai Namco has said the issue in a tweet declaring that it’s “mindful“That some video games don’t seem to be saving accurately to the Steam Cloud.

For now, the corporate recommends gamers to please learn this notification in moderation and be sure you make a choice the newest save standing for synchronization. The date and time of the cloud recordsdata and native recordsdata are within the Steam notification and gamers should make a choice the newest.

Underneath sure prerequisites, save information won’t sync correctly with the #Steam Cloud within the PC model of ELDEN RING. In case you are taking part in the PC model of the sport, please take a look at the next hyperlink.

Be aware that it isn’t at all times transparent which save state is the newest, so be sure you double take a look at the date and time ahead of downloading a cloud save or importing a neighborhood save. You’ll additionally again up your native save information elsewhere, as overwriting your present save could be everlasting.