Watch: Park Bo Gum And Park So Dam Dance In The Rain Behind The Scenes Of “Report Of Youth”

tvN’s “Report of Youth” has launched a behind-the-scenes have a look at the newest episodes!

The drama is about younger individuals who battle for his or her desires and their love amidst the tough realities of the modeling business. Park Bo Gum stars as Sa Hye Joon, an aspiring actor and mannequin, and Park So Dam stars as Ahn Jung Ha, an aspiring make-up artist.

The video begins with Park Bo Gum rehearsing a scene with Lee Jae Gained, who performs Sa Hye Joon’s older brother. When informed to make a telephone name to his realtor, Lee Jae Gained places his hand to his ear and jokingly tries to order meals for supply as a substitute. He later tells Park Bo Gum, “If I apply an excessive amount of, I find yourself solely considering of my ad-libs.” Nonetheless, irrespective of what number of jokes the pair make, they instantly immerse themselves of their roles the second the cameras begin rolling.

Subsequent, Web optimization Hyun Jin introduces herself and speaks about her particular look as a senior actress within the latest episode. She shares her ideas on the drama, saying, “The environment on-set was actually good, and I believe it’s a drama full of excellent power and youthful characters.” She goes on to reward Park Bo Gum and the director, saying that everybody handled her effectively. Park Bo Gum then speaks about his scene with Web optimization Hyun Jin, noting that he was nervous because it was his first time appearing along with her, however he loved the filming.

Park Bo Gum and Web optimization Hyun Jin then rehearse their noteworthy scene wherein Park Bo Gum’s character asks her out on a date. After being rejected, Park Bo Gum turns to undergo a pair of computerized sliding doorways, however the doorways don’t open. He knocks politely on the doorways, eliciting laughter from the encircling employees. Afterwards, the director compliments Park Bo Gum on his intelligent thought.

The video then goes on to point out a scene wherein Sa Hye Joon is surrounded by followers after his profitable drama look. Park Bo Gum says with amusing, “I really feel actually good, like I actually turned a prime star.” Shin Dong Mi, who performs Sa Hye Joon’s supervisor Lee Min Jae, performs alongside as she replies, “Of course, our Hye Joon is a prime star.” One of many further solid members shyly compliments Shin Dong Mi, calling her fairly, and the actress responds gratefully, including, “This younger particular person is me like my mom would,” which makes Park Bo Gum snort. They movie the scene in a light-hearted method as Shin Dong Mi continues to brighten up the environment along with her congenial demeanor.

The subsequent clip exhibits Sa Hye Joon at dinner along with his mates, together with Ahn Jung Ha, Gained Hae Hyo (performed by Byun Woo Seok), and others. Earlier than the filming begins, the actors work collectively to determine which meals to choose up through the scene. After filming a tense scene wherein he bumps shoulders with Seol In Ah, who performs Sa Hye Joon’s ex-girlfriend Jung Ji Ah, Park Bo Gum instantly runs again to apologize.

The making-of video wraps up with Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam filming a candy scene wherein they dance collectively within the rain. Park So Dam says she didn’t put together something particular for the scene, explaining, “I’m simply planning on embracing the environment along with Hye Joon.” After filming numerous takes operating round and dancing in a grassy discipline, Park Bo Gum feedback, “I ponder what I ought to do to greatest show the gorgeous moments of Hye Joon’s and Jung Ha’s youth. It’s tough. I hope it should come out effectively!”

Try the total video under:

“Report of Youth” airs each Monday and Tuesday at 9 p.m. KST.

