Watch: Park Bo Gum Delights With Appearance In Navy Video

Park Bo Gum makes an look in a efficiency video from the Republic of Korea Navy!

The actor enlisted for his obligatory army service on August 31, 2020 and he’s presently serving as a cultural promotion soldier within the navy. In a video launched on February 10 to share good needs for the Lunar New Yr, Park Bo Gum smiles brightly as he performs the keyboard. Followers are naturally thrilled to see him having a very good time within the clip!

Watch the video under!

Earlier than Park Bo Gum’s enlistment, he filmed the current drama “File of Youth” in addition to the upcoming movies “Search engine optimisation Bok” and “Wonderland.” His discharge from the army is scheduled for April 2022.

