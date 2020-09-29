Watch: Park Bo Gum Is The Darling Of His Onscreen Family Behind The Scenes On “File Of Youth”

Though Park Bo Gum’s character in tvN’s “File of Youth” may need some household points, the actors are an affectionate and fun-loving group offscreen!

In a single behind-the-scenes video, Park Bo Gum, Byun Woo Seok, and Park So Dam rehearse a scene during which the 2 actors should say the identical line on the identical time. The three of them have a enjoyable time ad-libbing and including improvisation to the lighthearted scene. The video then strikes to Park So Dam and Park Bo Gum filming the scene during which the 2 affirm one another’s emotions and conform to date.

The video additionally showcases the connection between Park Bo Gum and Han Jin Hee, who performs Park Bo Gum’s grandfather on the present. Han Jin Hee flips by a ebook of his profile images and jokes, “I don’t look good in any respect.” In character, Park Bo Gum insists that he seems to be cool. Later, the 2 actors are affectionate whereas filming the scene within the bar with Park So Dam and Kwon Soo Hyun.

The video concludes with Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam practising learn how to ship their strains whereas Park Bo Gum performs the piano.

One other behind-the-scenes video focuses on scenes that Park Bo Gum filmed together with his onscreen household. Though his character has an awesome relationship together with his grandfather and mom, who help his desires, he usually clashes together with his brother and father, who’re rather more practical and sensible about life.

Whereas filming a dinner scene, Ha Hee Ra apologizes to Lee Jae Gained for favoring Park Bo Gum’s character, however can’t assist laughing at Lee Jae Gained’s expression as he will get into character. Within the scene the place Park Bo Gum’s character will get slapped by his father, the 2 actors fastidiously rehearse the angle earlier than Park Bo Gum lightens the temper by unintentionally knocking the phone over and holding his onscreen father’s hand.

“File of Youth” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. KST.

