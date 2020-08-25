Watch: Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, And Byun Woo Seok Fight For Their Dreams In “File Of Youth” Teaser

On August 25, tvN launched a spotlight video for his or her upcoming drama “File of Youth.”

“File of Youth” is a drama about younger individuals who wrestle to attain their goals and discover love amidst the cruel realities of life within the modeling business. Park Go Gum stars as Sa Hye Joon, an aspiring actor and mannequin; Park So Dam stars as Ahn Jung Ha, an aspiring make-up artist; and Byun Woo Seok stars as Gained Hae Hyo, a mannequin who needs to attain success with out utilizing his household’s title.

In the spotlight video, Sa Hye Joon helps his goals of changing into a mannequin with numerous part-time jobs. In doing so, he catches the attention of Ahn Jung Ha, who turns into his fan – and later his pal. Sa Hye Joon struggles to justify his aim of changing into a mannequin to his family and friends, who need him to face actuality and quit his dream.

At his aspect, nonetheless, is Gained Hae Hyo, a well-liked mannequin and Sa Hye Joon’s shut pal. Gained Hae Hyo’s mom, Kim Yi Younger (Shin Ae Ra) attracts a agency line with Han Ae Sook (Ha Hee Ra), Sa Hye Joon’s mom, by saying, “Simply because our sons are associates doesn’t imply that we’re associates,” however for some cause, after they meet on the road, Kim Yi Younger welcomes her with a vibrant smile.

Though his older brother and father are in opposition to him, Sa Hye Joon additionally has a steadfast ally in his grandfather, Sa Min Ki (Han Jin Hee), who defends him to the remainder of his household and warmly helps his goals.

“File of Youth” premieres on September 7 at 9 p.m. KST. Try the spotlight video under!

