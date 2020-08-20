Watch: Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, And Byun Woo Seok Overcome Life Obstacles In “File Of Youth” Teaser

Upcoming tvN drama “File of Youth” launched a brand new teaser!

“File of Youth” will inform the story of younger folks struggling to attain their goals and discover love amidst the tough actuality of life within the modeling business.

The brand new teaser begins with Sa Hye Joon (Park Bo Gum) chasing after his goals of turning into an actor regardless of his tough actuality. He shares, “I consider within the energy of excellent on this world, and I’m going to do it whereas defending the issues I need to shield.”

Equally, Ahn Jung Ha (Park So Dam) additionally struggles to pursue her dream of turning into a make-up artist, however she manages to get by the day by being a fan of Sa Hye Joon. Whereas taking a look at an image of Sa Hye Joon, she says, “I used to be capable of get by in the present day by fangirling over you. You’re holding up okay too, proper?” Sadly, issues don’t look very shiny for Sa Hye Joon, who receives a army draft discover.

To make issues worse, Sa Hye Joon is in comparison with his rival Gained Hae Hyo (Byun Woo Seok), who additionally desires to succeed as an actor. Nonetheless, Sa Hye Joon stays sturdy as he shares, “There could also be individuals who hope I fail, however there are additionally people who find themselves cheering me on to succeed.” His mom Han Ye Sook (Ha Hee Ra) praises, “Our son is one of the best,” and Ahn Jung Ha comforts, “You’re doing a superb job.” The clip concludes with Ahn Jung Ha saying, “I need to file this second.”

Watch the complete teaser under:

“File of Youth” will premiere on September 7 at 9 p.m. KST.

