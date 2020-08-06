Watch: Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, And Byun Woo Seok Take On Desires, Love, And Friendship In “Report of Youth” Teaser

tvN’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “Report of Youth” has revealed a brand new teaser!

Starring Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, and Byun Woo Seok, “Report of Youth” follows the story of younger individuals within the modeling trade who’re making an attempt to realize their goals.

Park Bo Gum performs the intense and heat but life like Sa Hye Joon, who’s aiming to turn out to be a mannequin and actor. Park So Dam takes on the position of smart and hardworking Ahn Jung Ha, who’s Sa Hye Joon’s fan. She enters a significant firm after graduating from a prime faculty, however three years later, she offers up her job to chase her dream of changing into a make-up artist. Byun Woo Seok portrays Received Hae Hyo, who additionally goals of changing into an actor and needs to be acknowledged for his efforts and abilities moderately than his household.

The teaser begins with a annoyed Sa Hye Joon saying, “You’re asking how I received right here? Why? Is there one thing about me?” He then will get into an argument along with his father, who doesn’t help his goals.

Ahn Jung Ha faces powerful occasions as effectively when she turns into discouraged at work. At house, Ahn Jung Ha scrolls by means of social media and edits her personal movies, smiling on the thought of changing into a make-up artist.

Subsequent, Received Hae Hyo is in a dialog with somebody and says, “What can we do? I’m taking accountability for Hye Joon.” In the meantime, Sa Hye Joon shares his considerations concerning the future and tells Received Hae Hyo, “Once you become older, your pals change in keeping with how effectively you’re doing.” Received Hae Hyo replies, “That doesn’t apply to us.”

Later, Ahn Jung Ha exhibits off her dedication and says, “You must create it for your self. No person gives you something enjoyable totally free.” Park Bo Gum shares an analogous mindset. “I consider extra in working for myself, not for others,” he says.

The teaser ends with the assertion, “Keep in mind my goals, actuality, and friendship, and be a part of me.”

Watch the total clip beneath!

“Report of Youth” will premiere on September 7 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, take a look at Park Bo Gum within the drama “Encounter“:

Watch Now

Additionally watch Park So Dam in “Cinderella and 4 Knights“:

Watch Now