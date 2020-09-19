Watch: Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, Byun Woo Seok, And More Are Full Of Laughter On Set Of “Document Of Youth”

The forged of “Document of Youth” confirmed off their lovable friendships and dedication to the drama in a brand new behind-the-scenes clip!

After receiving reward from the director, Park Bo Gum is visibly excited and says “I’ve to do nicely!” which is a catchphrase typically stated by his on-screen boss Shin Dong Mi. He retains this confidence as he excitedly begins to rehearse the scene the place Park So Dam admits to being his fan.

Later, the 2 stars are rehearsing their cafe scene, going over all of the little particulars. After working towards how you can bump heads naturally, the 2 attempt to get the proper quantity of froth from their lattes on their higher lips. After a promising try, Park Bo Gum proudly reveals off his work earlier than the director hilariously shocks him by commenting, “It’s not fairly…”

Earlier than their scene within the rain, Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam snicker over the tiny umbrella they’re purported to share. A employees member feedback, “There most likely aren’t any vinyl umbrellas bigger than this.” In unison, the 2 firmly reply, “There are.” Park So Dam provides, “I suppose they’ve by no means purchased an umbrella on the comfort retailer.”

Within the subsequent scene on the salon, Byun Woo Seok seems and shares, “I’m in nice situation at present.” Throughout rehearsals, he cracks everybody up along with his overly highly effective gaze.

Afterwards, Park Bo Gum, Byun Woo Seok, and Kwon Soo Hyun are strolling out collectively when Park Bo Gum abruptly bursts out laughing, and the 2 make enjoyable of him by chanting his title. Whereas filming, Byun Woo Seok incorrectly pronounces the phrase “focus on,” and Kwon Soo Hyun jokingly asks viewers to attempt saying it for themselves as a result of Byun Woo Seok can not.

Lastly, whereas filming at a restaurant, Park So Dam reveals off her mukbang (consuming broadcast) expertise as Park Bo Gum makes certain their meals comes out properly on digital camera.

“Document of Youth” airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. KST.

