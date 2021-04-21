Watch: Park Bo Young Accuses Seo In Guk Of Liking Her In Cute Teaser For “Doom At Your Service”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Doom at Your Service” has shared a fun sneak peek of the chemistry between stars Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk!

“Doom at Your Service” is a new fantasy romance drama about a character named Myul Mang, who causes everything he touches to vanish (played by Seo In Guk), and a woman named Tak Dong Kyung, who puts her life on the line to avoid her fate (played by Park Bo Young).

In a newly released teaser for the upcoming drama, Tak Dong Kyung is openly skeptical of Myul Mang’s seemingly far-fetched claims. When Myul Mang—whose name is the literal Korean word for “ruin” or “destruction”—introduces himself as the supernatural being he is, Tak Dong Kyung replies disbelievingly, “So you’re saying you’re Myul Mang?”

The clip goes on to show Myul Mang confidently misconstruing Tak Dong Kyung’s intentions, flashing a cocky smirk at her as he says, “I know I’m handsome, but I’m busy, so…”

As inexplicable supernatural phenomena begin to take place around the pair, a shocked Tak Dong Kyung exclaims, “But this makes no sense.” She then accuses Myul Mang of coming on to her, saying, “This guy is bringing out the pickup tactics again.” Offended, Myul Mang replies, “How can you say ‘pickup tactics,’ when someone is being sincere?”

Finally, the teaser ends with Tak Dong Kyung asking Myul Mang with a scrutinizing glare, “You don’t happen to like me, do you?”

“Doom at Your Service” premieres on May 10 at 9 p.m. KST and will be available with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, check out the new teaser below!

