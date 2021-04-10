Watch: Park Bo Younger, Seo In Guk, Lee Soo Hyuk, And More Share Their Nervousness And Excitement For First Filming

tvN has shared the behind-the-scenes take a look at the primary filming for his or her upcoming drama “Doom at Your Service”!

“Doom at Your Service” is a fantasy romance a few character named Myul Mang (Seo In Guk), who causes all the pieces he touches to fade, and a girl named Tak Dong Kyung (Park Bo Younger), who places her life on the road to keep away from her destiny.

In an interview through the first filming, Park Bo Younger shared, “I used to be actually a bit of apprehensive. It’s been so lengthy since I filmed something. However it was like my physique remembered what to do as quickly as I got here to set. Regardless of my worries, all the pieces went effectively.”

Seo In Guk stated, “For every minimize, for every scene, there’s a form of nervousness. A very good form of nervousness, you already know?” Lee Soo Hyuk stated, “I loved studying the script and spent quite a lot of time making ready. I used to be a bit nervous, however I feel that it went effectively.”

Kang Tae Oh stated, “At the moment is the primary day of filming and I’m fairly nervous.” He smiles awkwardly on the behind-the-scenes digicam, and when he’s requested by a workers member if he was widespread in class, he replies, “Not likely. I went to an all-boys’ college.” Shin Do Hyun stated, “I used to be so nervous that I spent final night time doing picture coaching. However it was a way more comfy and enjoyable set than I had imagined.”

Requested to call some memorable components of the primary shoot, Park Bo Younger stated, “I used to be actually shocked in a single scene to the purpose that I gasped actually loudly. I feel that viewers will be capable to really feel my real-life desperation in that scene.” Seo In Guk stated, “We needed to stroll backwards for one scene and the director who confirmed us was laughing even whereas he did it!” However Park Bo Younger chimed in on set, “We appear like we’re in ‘Tenet’!”

Kang Tae Oh stated that it was his first time assembly Shin Do Hyun, however that it went effectively as a result of it was additionally their characters’ first assembly within the drama. Shin Do Hyun stated, “My character is meant to get indignant on this scene, however I’m not good at getting mad!”

Take a look at the behind-the-scenes clip under!

“Doom at Your Service” will premiere on Might 10 at 9 p.m. KST.