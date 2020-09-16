Watch: Park Eun Bin And Kim Min Jae Are In High Spirits On Set Of “Do You Like Brahms?”

A brand new behind-the-scenes video of “Do You Like Brahms?” has been launched!

The romance drama is about gifted classical music college students chasing love, happiness, and desires. Kim Min Jae stars as world-renowned pianist Park Joon Younger, whereas Park Eun Bin performs Chae Music Ah, a violinist who got down to pursue her love of music later in life than her friends.

In the clip, Park Eun Bin and Kim Min Jae are all smiles as they rehearse their traces on set. Park Eun Bin is stunned that they had been in a position to end their scene shortly, and he or she asks the director, “Can I strive it yet one more time?” They resume filming, and when Kim Min Jae begins to snigger after saying his line, the actors strive their scene once more.

Later, the 2 are at Cheonggyecheon, the place they focus on their traces with the director. Kim Min Jae then notices a fish within the water, however Park Eun Bin misses it. She asks, “Are you mendacity to me?” A workers member insists that there actually was a fish, and Kim Min Jae says to Park Eun Bin, “Would you like me to catch it for you? Okay, I’ll do this.”

Park Eun Bin then shares that it’s her first time at Cheonggyecheon, which surprises everybody. “I’ve seen it once I go by, but it surely’s my first time coming all the way down to the stream,” she says.

Subsequent, Kim Min Jae is filming Park Joon Younger’s interview in entrance of an viewers of scholars. He asks them, “Who’s the preferred male actor at your college?” This makes the scholars snigger, and considered one of them replies, “Kim Min Jae.” Park Eun Bin, who was asleep throughout Kim Min Jae’s traces, seems later. She jokes, “I used to be listening to every part Joon Younger mentioned.”

The video ends as Park Eun Bin and Kim Min Jae each promote their drama and ask viewers to tune in.

Take a look at the total video under!

“Do You Like Brahms?” airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch the drama on Viki with English subtitles!

Watch Now