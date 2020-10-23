Watch: Park Eun Bin And Kim Min Jae Perfect Their Recital Scene Together In “Do You Like Brahms?”

SBS launched a behind-the-scenes have a look at Park Eun Bin’s efficiency scene with Kim Min Jae!

Park Eun Bin and Kim Min Jae starred as classical music college students looking for love and goals within the SBS drama “Do You Like Brahms?”, which aired its ultimate episode on October 20.

The video begins with Park Eun Bin welcoming the viewers to her character Chae Tune Ah’s commencement efficiency. The workers then go to the actors enjoying her household and buddies, who ship Chae Tune Ah their phrases of assist.

On the stage, Park Eun Bin critiques her efficiency to the very finish along with her violin instructor. Kim Min Jae, whose character Park Joon Younger is enjoying the piano accompaniment to Chae Tune Ah’s solo violin efficiency, additionally critiques his half together with his personal instructor.

As Park Eun Bin fastidiously wipes her violin in preparation for the scene, Kim Min Jae asks jokingly, “Is it extra treasured than me?” She offers him a shocked look and quips, “Isn’t that apparent?” and he pretends to be jealous of her instrument.

Playful bickering apart, their onerous work and follow reveals because the cameras begin rolling and so they start their efficiency. After they end filming and the digicam strikes to get some viewers applause photographs, Kim Min Jae makes Park Eun Bin snigger together with his straight face and the filming ends with the 2 holding fingers and laughing collectively.

Take a look at the clip under!

Watch “Do You Like Brahms?” right here:

Watch Now