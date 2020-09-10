Watch: Park Eun Bin Introduces Her Violin + Shows Chemistry With Kim Min Jae On Set Of “Do You Like Brahms?”

A vlog of Park Eun Bin behind-the-scenes of “Do You Like Brahms?” has been revealed!

The romance drama about gifted classical music college students chasing love, happiness, and desires. Kim Min Jae stars as world-renowned pianist Park Joon Younger, whereas Park Eun Bin performs Chae Music Ah, a violinist who got down to pursue her love of music later in life than her friends.

After sanitizing the doorknob of her ready room, Park Eun Bin begins by training violin for a scene. She tunes the instrument, explaining that she tuned the strings a bit larger as a result of humidity, after which practices whereas watching a video of her trainer enjoying.

She then will get prepared for filming, and Kim Min Jae reveals curiosity in enjoying the violin. When he tries it nevertheless it doesn’t sound like he hoped, he says, “There’s no rosin [on the bow],” to which Park Eun Bin retorts, “What are you saying? I placed on loads.”

After filming, the 2 proceed to point out hilarious chemistry as they double over with laughter in an identical pose when the cameraman runs into the door.

The video ends with Park Eun Bin introducing what’s in her violin case, exhibiting off her violin, bow, mute, humidifier, and extra.

