Watch: Park Eun Suk Impresses Lee Ji Ah While They Film Rescue Scene For “The Penthouse 2”

“The Penthouse 2” gave a brand new look behind the scenes!

SBS’s “The Penthouse 2” is the second season of the suspenseful drama in regards to the solidarity and pursuit of revenge amongst a bunch of ladies on the prime of the social pyramid, who will cease at nothing to guard their youngsters.

The brand new behind-the-scenes video begins with Eugene and Lee Ji Ah taking pictures the scene during which Oh Yoon Hee encounters Na Ae Gyo. As they movie outdoors, the pair get pleasure from some snacks in between takes, even grilling dried squid on the warmers.

Extra making-of footage options Kim So Yeon, Yoon Jong Hoon, and Uhm Ki Joon filming a scene the place Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin and Ha Yoon Cheol are speaking collectively whereas Joo Dan Tae watches them. Behind the scenes, the 2 guys praise Kim So Yeon on her potential to drag off any outfit. As they work on the dramatic second, Kim So Yeon and Yoon Jong Hoon hold one another smiling and laughing whereas the digital camera’s off.

Uhm Ki Joon then wanders on to the principle set to joke, “Why was your kiss so lackluster?” Somebody off display jokes, “In fact, it might appear like that to the grasp of kissing,” making the trio burst out laughing.

Lastly, Uhm Ki Joon, Lee Ji Ah, and Park Eun Suk staff as much as shoot the motion scene during which Joo Dan Tae assaults Na Ae Gyo, who’s then saved by Logan Lee (Park Eun Suk). This entails Logan Lee selecting an unconscious Na Ae Gyo up off the bottom and carrying her outdoors in his arms.

“Can you actually choose me up?” Lee Ji Ah asks Park Eun Suk, and he replies that he can. Lee Ji Ah makes him snicker by insisting that she’s heavy. “I’ll go do some squats,” he jokes. While they put together, Uhm Ki Joon factors out that it’s harder to select somebody up from beneath them once they’re mendacity down, as Park Eun Suk should do, and Lee Ji Ah retains worrying that it is perhaps an excessive amount of for Park Eun Suk.

Nonetheless, as soon as they get to rehearsing the scene, Park Eun Suk is ready to choose her up and carry her out, making Lee Ji Ah yell over the success and flash a V signal with an enormous smile. She asks if he’s okay, and he jokes, “I’ll be again after I get some acupuncture,” making her snicker.

As soon as they’re filming, Park Eun Suk is ready to raise her, however he utters a noise as he does so. When the digital camera’s off they usually come again in, Lee Ji Ah admits that she smiled a bit of bit when he made the noise, however the crew assures her that it hadn’t proven on digital camera. In the long run, they handle to wrap up the scene with success.

