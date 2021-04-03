Watch: Park Eun Suk, Lee Ji Ah, And More Showcase Sweet Chemistry While Filming “The Penthouse 2”

SBS’s “The Penthouse 2” shared two new behind-the-scenes movies!

The ultimate episode is simply hours away, however viewers can catch a glimpse of the solid’s superb chemistry within the launched clips.

Within the first video, Park Eun Suk and Lee Ji Ah rehearse the scene the place he embraces her after discovering out her true id. The 2 actors are very meticulous and thorough, they usually go over each element collectively. Park Eun Suk has to shoot his zoom-up scene twice, however Lee Ji Ah will get the inexperienced mild after filming hers simply as soon as. She jokes, “Why do I get to do it as soon as?” In response, her co-star quips, “Since you did a terrific job.”

Subsequent, Kim Younger Dae and Kim Hyun Soo staff as much as movie their characters’ heartfelt second. The 2 actors professionally rehearse their strains collectively. A employees member comes to assist them, and she or he factors out Kim Younger Dae didn’t know Kim Hyun Soo’s character Bae Ro Na was alive. Kim Hyun Soo appears to be like at him in shock, and he admits he thought she was useless.

Lee Ji Ah arrives on the set as Na Ae Gyo. Somebody calls out, “Seok Hoon (Kim Younger Dae’s character), your mother is right here,” and Kim Younger Dae jokes, “She’s not my mother,” referring to the truth that Shim Soo Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah’s different character) is Joo Seok Hoon’s actual mother. Kim Hyun Soo is amazed by Lee Ji Ah’s transformation into Na Ae Gyo, and Lee Ji Ah asks, “That is your first time seeing me, proper?” Kim Younger Dae provides, “Truly, I’ve solely seen Na Ae Gyo twice, so I really feel a bit awkward.” Nevertheless, viewers can catch their candy mother-son moments within the video as they go over their strains and take footage collectively.

The second video exhibits extra of the actors’ nice chemistry!

Park Eun Suk and Lee Ji Ah staff up as soon as extra for his or her kiss scene. Throughout rehearsal, Park Eun Suk explains how he’s going to go in for the kiss, and Lee Ji Ah can’t assist however snicker. While ready for filming to begin, Park Eun Suk admits he couldn’t sleep the evening earlier than, and Lee Ji Ah asks, “Why? Due to this scene?” Laughing, she leans in in direction of the digicam and feedback, “He mentioned he couldn’t sleep final evening.” Then she reassures him it’ll be okay, and he appears to be like to the digicam and confesses, “As a result of my coronary heart was beating quick.”

Yoon Jong Hoon is in excessive spirits as he will get prepared for his candy flashback scene with Eugene. Chuckling, he feedback, “That is my final reminiscence with Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene’s character).” The actor lies on his abdomen on the mattress, and on the director’s request for him to pose in a cute approach along with his fingers below his chin, he covers his face in embarrassment.

Eugene brightens the set together with her look, and the 2 actors readily immerse into the romantic temper. They lie down and gaze sweetly at one another. As soon as the director calls “minimize,” they battle to sit down up. Eugene retains saying, “My goodness,” and Yoon Jong Hoon jokes, “We’ve hassle getting up as a result of we’re outdated.”

Watch the making-of movies under!

SBS’s “The Penthouse 2” airs its finale on April 2 at 10 p.m. KST!

