Watch: Park Ha Solar, Uhm Ji Received, And More Take You Inside The Luxurious World Of “Birthcare Heart”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Birthcare Heart” has unveiled a teaser and essential poster!

“Birthcare Heart” is a drama within the noir style concerning the world of high-level postpartum care. It facilities round a girl named Oh Hyun Jin (Uhm Ji Received), who’s the youngest government at her firm however the oldest mom at her luxurious postpartum care heart. Throughout her keep there, she meets different new moms and struggles to adapt to the unusual setting of the care heart.

In the principle poster, Uhm Ji Received and Park Ha Solar get pleasure from a feast earlier than their lives as moms are set to start. Regardless of the class of their environment, there may be an aura of thriller. Uhm Ji Received appears to be like afraid, whereas Park Ha Solar, who performs Jo Eun Jung, the “queen bee” of the postpartum care heart, smiles slyly as she glances at her out of the nook of her eye.

The two figures within the background even have unusual appears to be like on their faces: Choi Hye Sook, performed by Jang Hye Jin, is the director of the postpartum care heart, whereas Lee Roo Da, performed by Choi Ri, is one other affected person there in her twenties. The caption on the poster reads ominously, “Is that this actually heaven?”

Within the drama’s first teaser, the 4 ladies welcome the viewer to the world of the postpartum care heart, which is outfitted with stunning furnishings and all of the facilities {that a} girl recovering from giving start may wish. Dramatic music performs within the background as an unnamed girl knocks at a door and says softly, “Ma’am?” (The phrase in Korean is the phrase for “mom,” or extra particularly, a girl who will give or has simply given start.)

"Birthcare Heart" will premiere in November

