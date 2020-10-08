Watch: Park Ha Sun And Uhm Ji Won Hide Their True Selves From The Elegant “Birthcare Heart”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Birthcare Heart” has revealed some comedic teasers of its lead actresses!

“Birthcare Heart” is a noir drama concerning the world of high-level postpartum care. It facilities round a lady named Oh Hyun Jin (Uhm Ji Won), who’s the youngest government at her firm however the oldest mom at her luxurious postpartum care middle. Throughout her keep there, she meets Jo Eun Jung (Park Ha Sun), one other mom on the middle who is called the “queen bee.”

The first teasers for the drama centered on the noir facets of the drama and the opulent environment of the postpartum care middle.

In one of many new teasers, Park Ha Sun waves a chic goodbye to the attendant holding her child earlier than placing on a cap and dancing to Rain’s “Gang.” She will get misplaced within the dance, getting down on her knees, however as quickly because the attendant comes again in, she pretends to be praying.

In one other new teaser, Uhm Ji Won and her husband (Yoon Park) are getting ready to take pleasure in a late night time snack of rooster ft when Jang Hye Jin (who performs Choi Hye Sook, the director of the care middle) enters with a disapproving look. The couple instantly sweeps the meals away and pretends to be taking selfies. When Jang Hye Jin says, “You already know capsaicin might be transmitted via breast milk?”, the couple are shamed into silence earlier than Jang Hye Jin joins them for a photograph.

The new posters for the drama additionally present the glamorous and the not-so-glamorous aspect of postpartum care. Uhm Ji Wo prepares for a chic feast, however all of the meals is product of seaweed, which is claimed to be useful for ladies who’ve simply given beginning. In one other poster, Uhm Ji Won and Park Ha Sun get luxurious massages surrounded by cabbages, that are additionally mentioned to be good for recovering from childbirth. Within the third poster, Park Ha Sun smirks on the digicam like a femme fatale, with a breast pump on the tray beside her.

“Birthcare Heart” premieres on November 2 at 9 p.m. KST and will probably be obtainable on Viki.

Try Uhm Ji Won in “Spring Turns to Spring” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)