Watch: Park Ji Hoon And Lee Ruby Begin A Heart-Fluttering Romance In “Love Revolution” Teaser And Posters

Kakao M’s upcoming unique drama “Love Revolution” launched an thrilling new teaser and character posters starring the principle leads!

Based mostly on a well-liked webtoon of the identical title, “Love Revolution” tells the story of affection and friendship between college students and facilities across the couple Gong Ju Younger (Park Ji Hoon) and Wang Ja Rim (Lee Ruby).

The newly launched teaser begins with Gong Ju Younger attempting to converse with Wang Ja Rim who hilariously runs away. In the background, Gong Ju Younger narrates, “Romance usually begins as an accident between a person and a lady. Even her title is Wang Ja Rim. My title is Gong Ju Younger. Wang Ja (prince) and Gong Ju (princess). Isn’t that completely destiny? My romance comedian has already begun!”

Nevertheless, issues don’t go precisely as deliberate as Gong Ju Younger tries to strategy Wang Ja Rim. The 2 lastly meet and introduce themselves, and Gong Ju Younger compliments, “Your title is fairly.” Afterwards, Wang Ja Rim is shocked to see Gong Ju Younger showing in all places in her ideas.

Though Gong Ju Younger is assured that Wang Ja Rim likes him, his buddies start to burst his bubble, sharing, “She has zero curiosity in you.” When Gong Ju Younger discovers that Wang Ja Rim is attempting to distance herself from him, he feedback, “Which means I simply must strategy her!”

Wang Ja Rim continues to remain reluctant to reciprocate his emotions, nevertheless, and Gong Ju Younger lastly shares, “I gained’t hassle you any longer.” In the pouring rain, Gong Ju Younger sweetly provides his jacket to Wang Ja Rim, who instantly pulls him again out of the rain. Ultimately, she says, “I’ll kill you in case you get sick,” expressing her concern for Gong Ju Younger.

“Love Revolution” additionally launched lovable particular person character posters introducing the principle characters and showcasing their personalities.

The Boyz’s Younghoon performs Gong Ju Younger’s longtime good friend Lee Kyung Woo, who’s aloof but additionally playful and candy at occasions. In his poster, his quote asks, “What, do you want me?” Jung Da Eun performs Wang Ja Rim’s shut good friend Yang Min Ji, and WJSN’s Dayoung performs Oh Ah Ram, a well-liked lady who’s athletic and easy-going. Whereas holding up a handful of lollipops, her quote reads, “Don’t contact my lollipops!” Ko Chan Bin performs the intense and humorous character Kim Byung Hoon, whereas Ahn Do Gyu portrays Ahn Kyung Min, who has been single for his whole life in response to the poster.

“Love Revolution” premieres on September 1 and will likely be out there on Viki.

Watch one other teaser under:

