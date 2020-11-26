Watch: Park Ji Hoon Finds Joy In Little Things Behind The Scenes Of “Love Revolution”

A brand new behind-the-scenes video has been launched for “Love Revolution”!

Based mostly on the hit webtoon of the identical identify, “Love Revolution” is an internet drama about youngsters navigating love, friendship, and the chaos of highschool. Park Ji Hoon stars as Gong Ju Younger, a cute and lovable scholar who is decided to win over the standoffish and standard Wang Ja Rim (performed by Lee Ruby) after falling in love along with her at first sight.

The making-of clip begins off with Park Ji Hoon, The Boyz’s Younghoon, Ko Chan Bin, and Ahn Do Gyu filming a scene the place they play a recreation of pool. The actors exhibit their professionalism as Park Ji Hoon hits the ball when he isn’t presupposed to, and his co-stars proceed on with their traces, saying, “How might you miss that?”

Subsequent, Park Ji Hoon movies a scene on his personal. He acts out stretching in mattress whereas the director makes feedback from the aspect, telling him how a lot to stretch his arms and tilt his head again. Later, Park Ji Hoon feedback to the digicam, “I’m very grateful for the employees’s laborious work.”

The video cuts to a scene the place Park Ji Hoon’s character holds a small fan whereas ready for somebody to repair his air conditioner. When he’s not filming, Park Ji Hoon has enjoyable making noises into the fan, mentioning how the fan finally ends up making his voice sound humorous. He asks somebody offscreen, “Have you ever executed this earlier than? It doesn’t actually work as a result of this fan is so small.” Later, Park Ji Hoon realizes his fan stopped working and appears at it confusedly. The clip ends as Park Ji Hoon is proven laborious at work filming his different scenes.

Watch the complete video under!

“Love Revolution” airs each Thursday and Sunday at 5 p.m. KST.

Watch the drama under!

Watch Now