Watch: Park Ji Hoon, Kang Min Ah, Bae In Hyuk, And More Introduce Their Characters In Upcoming College Drama

KBS2’s “At a Distance Spring is Green” is a drama adaptation of a popular webtoon and will tell a realistic story of college students struggling to face a tough world. It stars Park Ji Hoon, Kang Min Ah, Bae In Hyuk, CLC’s Eunbin, Woo Davi, and Choi Jung Woo.

Starting with Park Ji Hoon, he shares, “My role Yeo Joon is a character who has a very deep and painful storyline. I hope everyone pays a lot of attention to that aspect.” He also describes the drama as “a beautiful drama that’s close to a youth romance.”

To describe her character Kim So Bin, Kang Min Ah comments, “To others, she has no presence, cares a lot about what others think, and appears outwardly shy, but is an average character in her twenties who works harder than anyone to live her own life.” She later adds, “I think the story of overcoming pain and growing when everyone is carrying their own issues will be relatable for many.”

Bae In Hyuk plays Nam Soo Hyun, a lonesome business student at Myungil University. He shares, “Since his father passed away at a young age, his mother is ill, and his younger brother is a student, he becomes the breadwinner. He responsibly works and studies hard for his family but views socializing as a waste of time, making him a character who keeps his distance and a guard up from others.”

Choi Jung Woo portrays the optimistic Hong Chan Ki, who has a bright personality. The actor comments, “Although you may not see it in the drama, characters like Chan Ki also experience emptiness and worries, but do not express it outwardly.”

CLC’s Eunbin and Woo Davi play roommates Wang Young Ran and Gong Mi Joo. Young Ran is a physical education student at Myungil University and is described by Eunbin as, “a person who is physically really cool and tough who has a pure heart.” She adds, “Please stay tuned to see how Young Ran, who has a hard time expressing herself, changes overtime while meeting new friends.”

As described by Woo Davi, Gong Mi Joo is “a character who may look very self-centered, selfish, and aloof after growing up receiving only love. However, she wants to be more sure of herself and find real love.”

The latter half of the clip shows off the cast’s cute chemistry while on set. Park Ji Hoon reveals, “I became close with Nam Soo Hyun (played by Bae In Hyuk) first. There are many scenes with us and Kim So Bin (played by Kang Min Ah), so you’ll be able to see us often in behind-the-scenes clips.”

“At a Distance Spring is Green” premieres on June 14 at 9:30 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki!

