Watch: Park Ji Hoon, Lee Ruby, And More Are In Perfect Sync With Original Webtoon In “Love Revolution” Teaser And Poster

Kakao M’s upcoming unique drama “Love Revolution” launched a brand new teaser and poster!

Based mostly on a preferred webtoon of the identical title, “Love Revolution” tells the story of affection and friendship between college students and facilities across the couple Gong Ju Younger (Park Ji Hoon) and Wang Ja Rim (Lee Ruby).

In the newly launched teaser, Gong Ju Younger will get able to take a photograph with Wang Ja Rim. He poses fortunately in entrance of the chalkboard together with his arm round Wang Ja Rim’s shoulders. Nevertheless, a lot to Gong Ju Younger’s annoyance, the 2 are quickly joined by their associates. All the things within the teaser together with the poses, outfits, and coiffure fully aligns with the scene from the webtoon.

Moreover, each the teaser and poster spotlight Gong Ju Younger’s and Wang Ja Rim’s contrasting personalities. Wang Ja Rim has a nonchalant and haughty perspective, however she slowly begins to loosen up after continuously receiving affection from Gong Ju Younger, who poses brightly with an brisk peace signal.

The Boyz’s Younghoon performs Gong Ju Younger’s longtime pal Lee Kyung Woo, who’s aloof but additionally playful and candy at occasions. In the drama, Younghoon is completely synchronized together with his character, sharing the identical coiffure and funky perspective. Jung Da Eun, who performs Wang Ja Rim’s shut pal Yang Min Ji, additionally showcases her cute appeal as a pupil together with her lengthy braided hair. Go Chan Bin performs the brilliant and humorous character Kim Byung Hoon, whereas Ahn Do Gyu portrays the spectacled Ahn Kyung Min.

Equally, the poster depicts the principle characters posing in entrance of a chalkboard with the addition of WJSN’s Dayoung, who performs Oh Ah Ram, a preferred lady who’s athletic and easy-going. The textual content on the poster reads, “We are able to’t have such a factor as a candy romance!” emphasizing the comedic facets of the upcoming drama.

“Love Revolution” could have 30 episodes that 20 minutes every. The drama will premiere in September and will likely be out there on Viki.

Watch one other teaser right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)