Watch: Park Ji Hoon, Lee Ruby, And The Boyz’s Younghoon Show The Hilarious Hidden Truths To Love And Friendship In “Love Revolution” Teasers

“Love Revolution” has shared new teasers!

Kakao M’s upcoming authentic drama “Love Revolution” is predicated off a well-liked webtoon of the identical title and stars Park Ji Hoon, Lee Ruby, and The Boyz’s Younghoon.

The drama tells the story of affection and friendship between college students and facilities across the couple Gong Ju Younger (Park Ji Hoon) and Wang Ja Rim (Lee Ruby). The two are the main target of the primary teaser, which begins out with Lee Ruby trying solemn. She sighs and thinks, “Ought to we simply break up?” Because the digicam strikes out, we see she’s surrounded by Park Ji Hoon at each angle, who’s showering her with limitless items and affection.

In the following teaser, Younghoon is nodding off within the classroom as he sees his buddies creep up in direction of him. He wakes up surrounded by his buddies teasing him over the drawings they left on his face.

“Love Revolution” will air 30 20-minute episodes beginning this September and shall be accessible on Viki!

Catch one other teaser under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)