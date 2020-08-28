Watch: Park Ji Hoon, Lee Ruby, The Boyz’s Younghoon, And More Introduce Their Characters In “Love Revolution”

The upcoming drama “Love Revolution” shared a behind-the-scenes take a look at filming!

“Love Revolution” is predicated on a well-liked webtoon of the identical title concerning the love and friendship between highschool college students, centering across the couple Gong Ju Younger (Park Ji Hoon) and Wang Ja Rim (Lee Ruby). It’s an unique digital drama from Kakao M.

Park Ji Hoon stated, “[Gong Ju Young] has a excessive stage of aegyo [acting cute]. He’s a romantic. I feel we’re related in that we each have a playful aspect.”

Lee Ruby stated, “[Wang Ja Rim] is an aloof highschool pupil who appears to be like chilly on the surface, however she’s comfortable on the within. I feel that her chilly demeanor and heat coronary heart are just like me.”

The Boyz’s Younghoon stated, “[Lee Kyung Woo] is a long-time good friend of Gong Ju Younger. He’s slightly widespread in school however he’s a tsundere [cold on the outside, warm on the inside] character. In the webtoon, he performs a variety of video games, and I additionally play a variety of cell video games.”

Jung Da Eun stated, “[Yang Min Ji] is a personality who is sweet at exhibiting her feelings, so I feel individuals will be capable of relate to her.” WJSN’s Dayoung stated, “[Oh Ah Ram] likes to eat. When she’s along with her mates, she may be very easy-going. I feel that we’re related in that, in addition to her brilliant and cheerful persona.” Ko Chan Bin stated, “[Kim Byung Hoon] is an harmless and naive character. He’s the sort to want a variety of consideration.” Ahn Do Gyu stated, “[Ahn Kyung Min] is a personality who has a variety of jokes made on his title and appears. He’s a good friend of Gong Ju Younger.”

The solid shared, “The set seems like an actual faculty. It seems like all of the actors are getting nearer and like we’re actually faculty mates.” Younghoon added, “It’s actually loud.”

The actors additionally shared a number of spoilers for his or her drama. Park Ji Hoon reenacted a shot from the webtoon and Younghoon stated that he, Park Ji Hoon, and Ko Chan Bin had a cool dance scene. Lastly, all of the solid members obtained into character and instructed the viewers to tune in for the premiere.

“Love Revolution” premieres on September 1 on KakaoTalk’s KakaoTV Channel and Naver SeriesOn. It is going to even be accessible on Viki.

